Billionaire investor Tony Elumelu has indicated an interest in buying a team in the Nigeria Premier Football League

In a social media post, the Nigerian businessman alluded to this possibility of private club ownership

Elumelu has investments in financial services, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, power, oil, and gas, among others

Following conversations with Senator John Owan Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu has indicated an interest in buying a team in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The 61-year-old Nigerian economist and philanthropist, who chairs United Bank for Africa (UBA), Transcorp, and Heirs Holdings, alluded to this possibility when the topic of private club ownership in Nigeria arose.

Elumelu gave a good response to a message posted on X by user suggesting that large Nigerian firms consider acquiring league clubs as a means of implementing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said:

“Can we get the President and Ministry of Sport to weigh in on the big corporations in Nigeria to buy at least one league club as part of CSR? Imagine Dangote buys Kano Pillars, BUA buys Kwara United, Elumelu acquires Rivers United, and Geregu takes over 3SC. Imagine the competition?”

Tony Elumelu responded to the suggestion by saying, "This is a nice idea," accompanied by a thumbs-up emoji.

He said the minister had contacted him and other well-known people nationwide to discuss the viability of making these acquisitions to grow the league.

He added, "The Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh @OwanEnoh, is already thinking along this line and has approached me, and we are already evaluating viability."

Tony Elumelu, whose estimated net worth is in the billions, is among the richest persons in Nigeria and Africa.

His investments in financial services, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, power, oil, and gas, among other things, are what made him wealthy.

