BREAKING: Tension as Organisers of ‘End Bad Governance Protest’ Demand IGP Sack, Give Reason
- The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told to immediately sack the IGP Kayode Egbetokun
- The organisers of the EndBadGovernance protests made this call in Lagos state on Friday, during the candlelight symposium in honour of late victims
- This came after Amnesty International accused the Nigerian security forces of killing 21 peaceful protesters during a week of ongoing demonstrations against economic crisis and alleged bad governance
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Lagos state - The organising committee of the "End Bad Governance protest, has demanded the dismissal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, in response to the killing of protesters.
This demand was made during a candlelight symposium on Friday, August 9, held in honour of the victims at the Rights House in Ikeja, Lagos State.
Recall that the committee, based at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos, had declared three days of mourning for those killed nationwide during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The hunger strike, which was intended to last for ten days, is now on its ninth day as of Friday, August 9.
Also, Amnesty International accused the Nigerian security forces of killing at least 21 protesters during a week of demonstrations against economic hardships.
IGP's dismissal: "Over 40 lives lost during ongoing protest"
But on Friday, at the candlelight symposium, a member of the committee and National Spokesperson of the Youth Rights Campaign, Comrade Hassan Taiwo, emphasised the urgency of sacking the IGP.
He stated that more than 40 people have lost their lives nationwide.
“We are demanding the sacking of the Inspector General of Police,” he asserted.
Meanwhile, the CDHR candlelight procession is expected to commence in Alausa after the symposium.
Details later…
Read more about Nigeria's protests:
- DSS arrests hunger protest leaders, details emerge
- Tinubu speaks amid protest against hardship
- Tension as protesters dare governor, return to streets despite curfew
Protests: Sanusi bemoans Kano attacks
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, said intelligence failure led to the attacks on public and private properties during the 'End Bad Governance' protest in the state.
The Emir, who spoke when he inspected the Kano Printing Press, the NCC digital industrial park, and Barakat Stores, said security agents were notified of the plans for the attacks on some of the properties days before they occurred.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.