The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told to immediately sack the IGP Kayode Egbetokun

The organisers of the EndBadGovernance protests made this call in Lagos state on Friday, during the candlelight symposium in honour of late victims

This came after Amnesty International accused the Nigerian security forces of killing 21 peaceful protesters during a week of ongoing demonstrations against economic crisis and alleged bad governance

Lagos state - The organising committee of the "End Bad Governance protest, has demanded the dismissal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, in response to the killing of protesters.

This demand was made during a candlelight symposium on Friday, August 9, held in honour of the victims at the Rights House in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Recall that the committee, based at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos, had declared three days of mourning for those killed nationwide during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

The hunger strike, which was intended to last for ten days, is now on its ninth day as of Friday, August 9.

Also, Amnesty International accused the Nigerian security forces of killing at least 21 protesters during a week of demonstrations against economic hardships.

IGP's dismissal: "Over 40 lives lost during ongoing protest"

But on Friday, at the candlelight symposium, a member of the committee and National Spokesperson of the Youth Rights Campaign, Comrade Hassan Taiwo, emphasised the urgency of sacking the IGP.

He stated that more than 40 people have lost their lives nationwide.

“We are demanding the sacking of the Inspector General of Police,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the CDHR candlelight procession is expected to commence in Alausa after the symposium.

