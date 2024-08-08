Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye stirred a fresh controversy as she interrupted a programme to address allegations of impersonation involving her ministry and a firm

The minister, who was seen in a viral video visibly frustrated, disrupted the event, noting that the use of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs’ name without permission was a serious offense

Legit.ng reports that Kennedy-Ohanenye alleged a threat to life from cabals within the government after revealing she refused to sign a $500 million World Bank loan request

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

A mild drama occurred as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, publicly interrupted a programme organized by Mela-Chiyoma PAT Limited, accusing the organizers of impersonation.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye halted a programme and voiced her concerns. Photo credit: Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

Source: Facebook

Why did she stop the programme?

In a video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), the minister was seen accusing the organizers of impersonation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to her, the event, tagged “Unveiling the power of women and food security,” was conveyed in the name of the ministry of women affairs without approval, Daily Trust reported.

According to the video, the minister was seen addressing bewildered attendees and apparently referring to the event organisers, stating:

“That makes it a fraud. So that’s why I’m standing here to explain this to everyone. She has been arrested. She should have reorganise herself, used her name to make the invitation, and used her name to do this, not to use the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.”

As reported by Leadership on Thursday, August 8, Kennedy-Ohanenye decisively halted the proceedings, declaring, “I can’t allow this program to continue. I’m sorry about it.”

She explained the necessity of involving law enforcement agents:

“We had to involve the police because this is pure impersonation, and the president is not happy about it. I’m saying it, let the media cover it, we don’t care. You don’t take the ministry for granted, for what?”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng was unable to independently verify what the event was all about and when it took place at press time on Thursday.

But this happened a few weeks after the minister Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye noted that she was allegedly being victimised by some government cabals because she refused to sign a $500 million World Bank loan request.

“There is a $500 million loan that was meant to be signed by me, but I refused to sign. There was also a case of $100 million earlier as well. Find out what it was meant for,” she said.

Tinubu's minister stops programme: Videos surface online

Watch the video below:

Reps order women minister to appear

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives committee on women affairs and social development summoned Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye to appear on Tuesday regarding the ministry's outstanding debt of N1.5 billion to contractors.

Legit.ng reported that the committee mandated that the Ministry of Women's Affairs to halt all 2024 contract processes until the whereabouts of the funds are clarified.

Source: Legit.ng