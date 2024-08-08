Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has finally spoken up amid rumours that she was arrested by the police

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to clear air while reassuring her fans of her good conduct

Tonto’s message to fans came a few days after she trended for fighting a car dealer she allegedly owes N2 million

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has broken her silence about claims that she got arrested.

Recall that the movie star was recently trailed by negative attention after she was captured on video fighting with an Abuja-based car dealer that she reportedly owed N2 million.

Fans react as Tonto speaks on rumour of her arrest. Photos: @tontolet

Only days after the video trended, rumours circulated that Tonto had been arrested. In a new development, the actress has taken to social media to clear the air.

On her official Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh shared one of her photos and accompanied it with a lengthy caption dedicated to the rumour.

According to the movie star, she was never arrested or detained by the police. Tonto made it clear that she was relaxing in her home because she was a law-abiding citizen.

In her words:

“Let me categorically state that I was not arrested neither was i detained by the police or any law enforcement agency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria I am in my house enjoying the goodness of God.

I am a law abiding citizen and in my position as a member of the diplomatic society I owe a higher duty to live above board in all I do, getting involved in crime and criminalities is not one of the things I can be involved in.”

Speaking further, Tonto added that she has never been arrested by the Nigerian police, and no warrant has ever been issued for her detainment.

She said:

“At no point in my life has there ever been a search warrant, arrest warrant or any other form of warrant from the Good office of the Nigeria police to my humble self.”

See her full post below:

Fans react to Tonto’s disclaimer

Tonto Dikeh’s disclaimer about getting arrested drew a few comments from her fans seeing as the actress had restricted her page. Read what they had to say below:

sheddyoflagos:

“Your Excellency ❤️.”

queen_jennifer_ephraim:

“Morning sunshine has woken u all😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Veeveerich:

“Good Morning King T.”

its_dor_favourite:

“God forbid.”

Onyiibliz:

“Mtchewwww.”

Fa_myboo:

“After fighting like a tout, it's seems churchill was right afterall.”

Samsoonisaj:

“Exhausting rubbish.”

dato_sharon_cross:

“They supposed arrest you cos u no get sense.”

Nicebecky:

“Mtscewwww,gerrout,that was a very disgraceful act .”

nkiru59:

“She should be arrested and jailed.”

