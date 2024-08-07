Nigeria’s finance minister said the country currently imports $600 million worth of petrol per month

The minister did, however, reiterate that there is no petrol subsidy in the 2024 budget

Edun declared that the nation must take immediate action to resolve the problem

Nigeria presently spends $600 million a month on petrol imports, according to Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy.

The Cable reported that Edun said this in an interview for AIT's Moneyline show On Tuesday, August 6.

Nonetheless, the minister restated that the budget for 2024 does not include a petrol subsidy.

He said,

“The fuel subsidy was removed May 29, 2023, by Mr President, and at that time, the poorest of 40 percent was only getting four percent of the value, and basically, they were not benefitting at all. So it was going to be just a few,”

“Another point that I think is important is that nobody knows the consumption in Nigeria of petroleum. We know we spend $600 million every month on importation but the issue here is that all the neighbouring countries are benefitting.

“So we are buying not for just for Nigeria, we are buying for countries to the east, almost as far as Central Africa, north and west.

“And so we have to ask ourselves as Nigerians, how long do we want to do that for and that is the key issue regarding the issue of petroleum pricing.”

Edun stated that since the issue obstructs economic growth, the country needs to act decisively to address it.

