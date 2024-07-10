The House of Representatives has questioned Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, over alleged unrelated expenditures

The probe included N45 million for a New Year party and N20 million for sanitary pads.

Chairperson Rep. Kafilat Ogbara led the inquiry also probed the non-payment of N1.5 billion to contractors despite fund disbursement

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has questioned Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, regarding expenditures deemed unrelated.

Specifically, the reps pointed out to N45 million allocated for a New Year party and N20 million for sanitary pads.

Reps probe women affairs minister, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye over financial misappropriation Photo credit: Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye /@Naija_PR

Source: UGC

Additionally, N1.5 million was reported to have been spent on vehicle fuel.

Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs, Rep. Kafilat Ogbara, led the inquiry into the Minister's actions, particularly focusing on the non-payment of N1.5 billion to contractors despite the funds being disbursed in Abuja, Vanguard reported.

Reps say probe not to witchhunt minister

Ogbara emphasized that the investigative hearing aimed to uncover facts rather than target the Minister or ministry officials for witch-hunting purposes.

The committee also probed allegations of funds diversion intended for contractor payments, prompted by a petition from affected contractors.

Specific scrutiny was directed towards funds allocated for the African First Lady's mission and the whereabouts of the N1.5 billion designated for contractor payments, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Women minister denies allegations

However, the women minister refuted allegations.

The allegations bothered on financial mismanagement, excessive spending, and non-payment to contractors.

The committee's investigation revealed confirmation of the contractors' claims by the procurement officer, while the Director of Finance and Administration acknowledged only disbursing funds for approved contracts.

Previously, the committee had summoned the Minister to clarify the reasons behind the non-payment during its last session.

Subsequently, the committee mandated the suspension of all 2024 contract processes within the Ministry of Women's Affairs until the status of the funds is determined.

Unpaid N1.5bn to contractors: Reps order women minister to appear

Earlier, the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development summoned Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye to appear on Tuesday regarding the ministry's outstanding debt of N1.5 billion to contractors.

Legit.ng reported that the committee has mandated that the Ministry of Women's Affairs halt all 2024 contract processes until the whereabouts of the funds are clarified.

