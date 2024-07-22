The drama between Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye and the federal lawmakers is far from over

Kennedy-Ohanenye has claimed that the Hosue of Representatives has made her a target over her refusal to sign a $500 million World Bank loan request

Meanwhile, a viral video showed the minister having a hard time defending the corruption allegations levelled against her and the ministry relating to contract awards

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has leveled fresh allegations against the leadership of the National Assembly and the House of Representatives.

The minister noted that she was allegedly being victimised by some government cabals because she refused to sign a $500 million World Bank loan request.

Recall that on July 10, 2024, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye said she is no slave to anybody. The minister made the comment in an argument with Reps committee member Marie Ebikake, who accused her of running a one-man show at her ministry.

But speaking with ThisDay through a phone interview, the minister said:

“There is a $500 million loan that was meant to be signed by me, but I refused to sign. There was also a case of $100 million earlier as well. Find out what it was meant for.

“All the loans they collect, including World Bank loans, etc, are you aware that the same World Bank staff in Nigeria takes back 40 per cent and calls it consultation fees?

“These are things you people should look into. You people should focus on where the problem is and let them leave me alone.”

Tinubu's minister alleged threat to life

As reported by Daily Trust, the minister added:

“Now, my life is at stake because I refused to sign the $500 million loan.”

Reps order women minister to appear

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives committee on women affairs and social development summoned Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye to appear on Tuesday regarding the ministry's outstanding debt of N1.5 billion to contractors.

Legit.ng reported that the committee mandated that the Ministry of Women's Affairs to halt all 2024 contract processes until the whereabouts of the funds are clarified.

