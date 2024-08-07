Edolites For Peace and Progress, a pro-democracy group in Edo state, has condemned the alleged police clampdown on PDP supporters ahead of the gubernatorial election

Benin City, Edo state - Edolites For Peace and Progress, a pro-democracy group in Edo state, has denounced recent reported police actions in the state, alleging a clampdown on supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the gubernatorial election.

In a statement signed by coordinator Madam Adesua Odigie, the group emphasised the importance of police impartiality in the upcoming election.

Edolites For Peace and Progress, a pro-democracy group in Edo state, has condemned the alleged police clampdown on PDP supporters.

Source: Twitter

“We call upon the IGP to ensure that the police act impartially and do not interfere in the political landscape of Edo state," the statement read.

Group assures residents not to feel intimidated

The group reassured Edo state residents, urging them not to be deterred by recent developments.

“We encourage all residents to exercise their democratic rights by coming out on election day to vote for their chosen candidates," the statement said.

It reiterated the importance of a transparent and fair election, calling on all stakeholders to contribute to a peaceful electoral environment.

“We remain committed to advocating for democratic rights and ensuring that the election reflects the will of the people," the statement added.

