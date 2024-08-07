Edo Election: Group Sends Important Message to Police over Alleged Clampdown on PDP Supporters
- Edolites For Peace and Progress, a pro-democracy group in Edo state, has condemned the alleged police clampdown on PDP supporters ahead of the gubernatorial election
- The group, led by Madam Adesua Odigie, called for police impartiality and urged residents not to be intimidated
- They reiterated the need for a transparent and fair election, advocating for democratic rights and a peaceful electoral environment
Benin City, Edo state - Edolites For Peace and Progress, a pro-democracy group in Edo state, has denounced recent reported police actions in the state, alleging a clampdown on supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the gubernatorial election.
In a statement signed by coordinator Madam Adesua Odigie, the group emphasised the importance of police impartiality in the upcoming election.
“We call upon the IGP to ensure that the police act impartially and do not interfere in the political landscape of Edo state," the statement read.
Group assures residents not to feel intimidated
The group reassured Edo state residents, urging them not to be deterred by recent developments.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“We encourage all residents to exercise their democratic rights by coming out on election day to vote for their chosen candidates," the statement said.
It reiterated the importance of a transparent and fair election, calling on all stakeholders to contribute to a peaceful electoral environment.
“We remain committed to advocating for democratic rights and ensuring that the election reflects the will of the people," the statement added.
Read more about Edo 2024 elections:
- Edo Guber Election: APC’s Okpebholo Reacts as Court Nullifies PDP’s Ighodalo’s Nomination
- Edo 2024: APC Lawyers Accused of Spreading Fake News, NBA Asked to Intervene
- Ondo, Edo 2024 Governorship Elections: Primate Ayodele Predicts Winners
Hunger protest: Edo residents warned against voting APC
In another report, the Movement For Democracy warned residents of Edo state against supporting the APC in the upcoming governorship election. The group cited the party's alleged failures amidst nationwide hunger protests.
The group's convener, Samuel, said in a statement on Thursday, August 1, that the widespread economic distress and hunger affecting millions of Nigerians is evidence of the APC's poor governance.
"The hunger protests across Nigeria are not merely isolated incidents but are symptomatic of systemic failures under the APC's rule," Samuel said.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.