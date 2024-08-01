The Movement For Democracy, a pro-democracy group, has warned Edo state residents against supporting the APC in the upcoming governorship election

Benin City, Edo state—The Movement For Democracy, a pro-democracy group, has warned residents of Edo state against supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming governorship election. The group cites the party's alleged failures amidst nationwide hunger protests.

The group's convener, Osaze Samuel, said in a statement on Thursday, August 1, that the widespread economic distress and hunger affecting millions of Nigerians is evidence of the APC's poor governance.

"The hunger protests across Nigeria are not merely isolated incidents but are symptomatic of systemic failures under the APC's rule," Samuel said.

Group asks Edo residents to examine APC's track record

The Movement For Democracy also urged voters to examine the APC's track record, warning that choosing a party associated with failure could lead to further hardships.

"The hunger protests are a clear signal that the current leadership of President Bola Tinubu of the APC is failing," the group added.

Edo residents asked to reject APC

The group urged Edo state residents to reject the APC, describing it as a party "synonymous with suffering, sorrows, tears, and blood."

They called on citizens to support candidates who will genuinely work towards addressing the economic crisis and improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“It is crucial for voters in Edo state to support candidates who will genuinely work towards addressing these issues and improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“We urge the Edo people to reject the APC, a party synonymous with suffering, sorrows, tears and blood,” the group added.

