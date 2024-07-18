The House of Representatives agreed to donate 50 per cent of their monthly salaries to address the current economic crisis in the country

The decision was made after the Deputy Speaker proposed an amendment suggesting that lawmakers sacrifice half of their pay to combat hunger

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen commended the members for their commitment, highlighting that a similar measure was influential during the COVID-19 pandemic

FCT, Abuja—On Thursday, July 18, the House of Representatives decided to donate 50 per cent of their monthly salaries to alleviate the country's current economic crisis.

The speaker indicated that each lawmaker earns approximately N600,000 per month.

The deputy speaker suggested an amendment to a motion that called on young Nigerians to reconsider their planned protest against the country's hardships.

He proposed that lawmakers give up half their salaries to combat hunger.

When Speaker Abbas Tajudeen put the motion to a voice vote, the majority of it, The Nation reported.

In proposing the amendment, Kalu reminded the House that a similar measure was taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, which proved effective for the country.

The Speaker praised the members for their commitment to addressing hunger, and several members urged the Executive branch to make sacrifices in line with the lawmakers' actions, TheCable reported.

Nigerians react to Reps' salary cut pledge

Following this move, Nigerians took to their social media X handle to express their opinions.

@ayampeky said:

"Lol... It is toooo late for this eye service. Slash it by 70% and change in its entirety the 1999 constitution."

@DanObed374851 said:

"Wether the NASS' "Salary Slash of 50% " is for 6 or 1 month, it underscores the beautiful of progress we can attained united & standing up against our Leaders!

"Now, we must question the Legislatures if this 6 months gesture is enough to re-positioned our country - financially?"

@USMANBABBA80305 said:

"This is just window dressing...They have to do better than this. I don't think this is enough to appease Nigerians. So after 6 months, everything will slide back to the status quo?"

