Atiku Bagudu, Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, revealed that the monthly salary for ministers is less than one million Naira

Bagudu mentioned his practice of saving costs by not using an official vehicle and driving his car

Bagudu clarified that aside from the basic salary, ministers do not receive additional allowances

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has disclosed details about the monthly salaries of Nigerian ministers.

Bagudu revealed these details when he played a guest on a television program on Channels Television.

Details of Ministers' salaries

Speaking about the cost of governance and public sector expenses, Bagudu highlighted that the monthly salary for ministers is significantly less than one million Naira.

He said:

"The salaries of ministers are set by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation Commission (RMAC), and it is less than a million Naira as salary."

Bagudu expresses concern about the cost of governance

Speaking on the cost of governance, Bagudu said:

“The cost of governance is a worrisome thing. Any savings from whatever quarter is important."

He emphasized that while public officials, including ministers, have certain benefits and allowances, their actual salaries are modest, The Punch reported.

Personal savings and Ministerial allowances

Bagudu further explained his approach to managing public resources, saying:

“Most times, some of the ministers, like myself, have one official vehicle and I don’t even use it because I have a Camry car that I enjoy driving.

“As a Minister of Budget, I want to lead by example.”

He clarified that ministers receive no additional allowances aside from the basic salary, and the payment structure is strictly regulated by the RMAC.

Reps pledge 50% salary cut to combat hunger crisis

In another development, Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, July 18, the House of Representatives decided to donate 50 per cent of their monthly salaries to alleviate the country's current economic crisis.

The speaker indicated that each lawmaker earns approximately N600,000 per month, calling on young Nigerians to reconsider their planned protest against the country's hardships.

In proposing the amendment, Kalu reminded the House that a similar measure was taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, which proved effective for the country.

