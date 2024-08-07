The Kano state police command has announced the arrest of some foreigners suspected to be masterminds in the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state

The police in Kano have disclosed the arrest of several foreign nationals suspected of sponsoring the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state.

Salman Dogo, the state's commissioner of police, announced the development following his meeting with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Tuesday, August 6.

Police disclose arrest of foreigners sponsoring raising of Russian flags in Kano

Source: Twitter

Hunger protesters raise Russian flags

According to The Cable, protesters in Kano were seen waving foreign flags, particularly Russian flags, on August 1, the first day of the protest, calling on President Vladimir Putin to intervene in Nigeria.

The trend of waving foreign flags spread to other cities in the northern parts of the country, including Jos, Kaduna, and Abuja, raising concerns among security agencies.

According to the police commissioner, the arrests were made after intensified operations and warned that anyone attempting to tamper with the state's security would be prosecuted.

Kano police working to return peace

Dogo further revealed that the authorities are taking necessary steps to ensure a return to peace and order in the state, including relaxing the 24-hour curfew, which runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has also warned that flying foreign flags during protests is a treasonable offence and assured that security agencies will continue to defend the nation's democracy.

Musa's warning came after his security meeting with President Bola Tinubu and other service chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, August 5.

Atiku silent on protesters waving Russian flags

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, told service chiefs and military commanders that it was inhuman to use lethal force against peaceful protesters.

The former vice president maintained that those who authorized the use of lethal force would be held accountable, even after their service years.

However, he kept mum on protesters waving Russian flags in some parts of the north.

Source: Legit.ng