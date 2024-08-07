Senator Shehu Sani has revealed the two items that was given to protesters a day before demonstration in the north

The former lawmaker said the hunger and hardship protesters were given money and the Russian flag

Sani said the purpose was an attempt to create chaos and overthrow the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the national assembly, said money and Russian flags were given to youths a day before the protest in the northern part of the country.

Sani said the intention of the protests in the north was not against the removal of fuel subsidy and the policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to TheCable, he stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday, August 6.

The former federal lawmaker noted that the flying of Russian flags by some northern protesters was a coup attempt, Daily Trust reports.

“The new dimension to this is that a day before the last protest, money was shared with youths, and then Russian flags were also shared.

“That shows that the whole intent of the protest is not simply about the policies and programmes of the government or objection to the removal of subsidy.

“But there was an attempt to create an atmosphere, where there would be an overthrow of the government. When you have this kind of situation, that means there is someone writing a script for anarchy, lawlessness, and disorder.”

