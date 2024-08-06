Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has told the service chiefs and military commanders that it is inhuman to use lethal force against peaceful protesters

The former vice president maintained that those who authorised the use of lethal force would be held accountable, even after their service years

Atiku, while warning the security agencies against the use of force on protesters, kept mute about some protesters raising Russian flags in some parts of the north

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has sent a stern warning to Nigeria's service chiefs and military commanders over the alleged use of lethal force against peaceful protesters.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said those who authorize such actions will be held accountable for crimes against humanity, even after they retire from service.

Atiku condemned the use of lethal force against protesters Photo Credit: @atiku, @KawuGarba

Source: Twitter

Atiku reacts to hunger protests in Nigeria

Atiku's comment followed the ongoing nationwide protest against the economic hardship the country is experiencing. No less than 17 people have been reportedly dead following the protesters' confrontations with the police in some parts of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some of the protesters resulted in violence in some states and looted public and private businesses, which influenced the police actions. On Saturday, August 3, which was the third day of the demonstration, some protesters raised Russian flags and chanted the Russian president's name.

Major General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, after having a security meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Monday, August 5, said the protesters seen in some parts of northern Nigeria raising Russian flags had committed a treasonable felony, and they would be treated as such.

Atiku explains the constitutional rights of protesters

But Atiku, in a tweet on Tuesday, August 6, said the right to protest is contained in Nigeria's constitution and has been upheld by the judiciary. This fundamental right must be respected and protected by the government and security agencies.

He added that the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters is a serious violation of human rights and international law. It is the duty of those in power to ensure a safe environment for individuals exercising their right to protest.

The former vice president kept mute on the concerns that there was possible foreign interference in the ongoing protests, threatening Nigeria's sovereignty.

His statement reads in part:

"I wish to convey a stern caution to the distinguished service chiefs and military commanders of Nigeria's armed forces that those who authorise the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters will be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity, even in the years following their retirement from service."

See his tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng