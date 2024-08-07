Police operatives have arrested foreigners sponsoring the ongoing hardship protests in Kano state

The Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Garba, said the police have arrested 6 Spaniards and 76 others, including the tailor sewing the Russian flag

Garba said the arrested suspects have been transferred to Force Headquarters because it has to do with sedition and national security

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Operatives of the Kano state police command have arrested at least six Spanish nationals in connection with the ongoing protest against hunger and economic hardship.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Garba, said 76 others, including the tailor sewing Russian flags, have been arrested.

Garba disclosed this during a phone interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, August 6.

He added that the police are on the trail of the sponsors of the protests.

“We have arrested six Spanish nationals and 76 others, including the tailor. We recovered 23 Russian flags, we are trailing the sponsor.

“They have been transferred to Force Headquarters because it has to do with sedition and national security.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the Police have arrested some of the protest sponsors who hoisted foreign flags and called for a change of government.

Egbetokun also disclosed that funders of the violence and subversion both within and outside the country had been tracked, with their accounts blocked and sources of funding stopped.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army reacted to hunger protesters waving the Russian flag during demonstrations in northern parts of the country.

The chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa, said weaving a foreign flag in Nigeria is a treasonable offence.

Musa warned that the military will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria.

“Attempt to overthrow government”: Shehu Sani speaks on protests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani explained how northern protesters are trying to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani said the intent of the protest is not about policies and programmes or the removal of subsidy but an attempt to take over power from Tinubu.

He said money and the Russian flag were given to the protesters to create an atmosphere of anarchy, lawlessness, and disorder.

