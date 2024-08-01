A senator allegedly behind the push for the nationwide protest against Bola Tinubu's government has been uncovered

FCT minister Nyesom Wike made this disclosure to the press in Abuja on Thursday and shared how security agencies were able to identify the federal lawmaker

The minister also called on the Abuja protesters to obey the court order barring them from accessing Eagles Square and demonstrating on the streets

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), disclosed that security agents have received an intelligence report of a Senator sponsoring the #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protests against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government.

The minister made this disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja, on Thursday, August 1, following a security meeting with heads of security agencies.

Legit.ng reported that the scheduled protests began today, Thursday, in Abuja and in several parts of the country despite calls by government officials for citizens to shun the protests.

Who is the senator? Wike speaks

But on Thursday, Wike said the Senator, whom he said would be invited in due time for questioning by relevant agencies, took security agents with him to deliver food to the protesters, The Punch reported.

“A senator providing food for protesters. At the appropriate time, security agencies will invite the senator and find out how you will be sponsoring this kind of thing against the government of the day,” Wike said.

The minister again called for protesters to obey the court order restricting them to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, noting the violence and killings that had occurred in other parts of the country on the first day of the protest.

Hardship: Protesters silence Tinubu's top minister at Eagles Square

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of State for Youths Development, Ayodele Olawande, was unable to address the protesters at Eagles Square in Abuja due to their chanting of "hunger dey."

After the crowd was controlled, Olawande stated that he was not trying to stop the protest but instead supported their right to demonstrate.

The minister vowed to address the police's use of canisters against protesters, while the demonstrators refused to move to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

