Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has called on President Bola Tinubu's government to take action on those behind Igbo Must Go hashtag

The PDP leader, in a statement on Thursday, August 1, said Nigerians need to learn from the Rwanda example and resist any division move

According to Atiku, Nigeria's constitution gave the right to live and work anywhere in Nigeria to every Nigerian, and the Igbo should not be denied that fact

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has condemned the #IgboMustGo hashtag on X (formerly Twitter) as divisive and a threat to peace and security.

He emphasized that the Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country.

Atiku expresses concern about #IgboMustGo

Atiku expressed concern that such rhetoric could lead to devastating outcomes, citing the example of Rwanda.

He called on President Bola Tinubu-led government and relevant authorities to take immediate and strong action against those inciting hatred and division.

Atiku urged for the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of individuals promoting ethnic discrimination and violence.

He emphasized that Nigeria's strength lies in its diversity and that efforts to sow discord among people must be resisted.

Atiku calls for Nigeria's unity

Atiku urged Nigerians to stand united against divisive rhetoric and to promote unity, tolerance, and understanding.

He expressed alarm at the government's silence on the issue, calling for immediate action to arrest, investigate, and prosecute those behind the hashtag.

His statement reads in part:

"It is alarming that, five days after this threat emerged, there has been a troubling silence. Immediate action to arrest, investigate, and prosecute those behind this heinous agenda is crucial. This will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten our national security."

