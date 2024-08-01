Two Nigerian governors have declared a 24-hour curfew after hoodlums hijacked the ongoing hardship protests

Governor Mai Mala Buni imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru areas of Yobe state

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said the curfew is to prevent looting and vandalisation of businesses and killing of innocent citizens in Kano state

Governor Mai Mala Buni and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf have imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru areas of Yobe state and Kano state respectively.

The Special Adviser to Governor Buni on Security matters, Brig. Gen Dahiru Abdussallam (retd), said the curfew was declared after some hoodlums reportedly looted government property during the hunger protests.

Kano and Yobe declare 24-hour curfew as hoodlums hijack protest Photo credit: Abba Yusuf/Mai Mala Buni

Abdussallam made this known in a statement on Thursday, August 1.

According to Daily Trust, he said the curfew would be fully enforced.

“In view of the above, therefore, the state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru. The public is hereby advised to abide by the curfew order and stay at home for peace to reign in these areas and the state at large.

Governor Yusuf declared the curfew at a press conference held at the Government House on Thursday, August 1, Daily Trust reports.

“After careful consideration, we have come to terms that 24-hour curfew should be put in place to further prevent looting and vandalisation of businesses and killing of innocent citizens.”

Legit.ng recalls that the #EndBadGovernance protest in Kano turned violent, resulting in the vandalism and looting of the Kano ICT Park, which is owned by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

The park, set to be commissioned, was meant to support ICT innovations and startups in the northwest.

Police disperse youths attempting to break Kano store

Legit.ng earlier reported that some youths attempted to break into a two-storey building housing Sadaraki Stores along Zoo Road in Kano state during the ongoing hardship protests.

Operatives of the Kano state police command quickly moved in and dispersed the angry youths from gaining entrance into the store.

The angry youths, however, succeeded in destroying the windows of the building before the arrival of security operatives.

