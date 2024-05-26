The federal government has dragged the 36 state governors to the Supreme Court over alleged misconduct of Local Government Areas

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, seeking full autonomy for LGAs

Fagbemi urged the apex court to prohibit governors from unlawful dissolution of democratically elected local government chairman/chairperson

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has dragged the 36 state governors of the Federation to the Supreme Court.

The legal action instituted against 36 governors is over alleged misconduct in the administration of Local Government Areas.

The Attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, filed the suit: SC/CV/343/2024, Vanguard reports.

Fagbemi on behalf of the federal government is seeking full autonomy for all LGAs in the country as the third tier of government.

The minister prayed the Supreme Court to prohibit governors from embarking on unilateral, arbitrary and unlawful dissolution of democratically elected local government chairman/chairperson.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Fagbemi also asked that the apex court permit the funds standing in the credits of local governments to be directly channelled to them from the Federation Account.

He also seeks for an order, stopping governors from further constituting Caretaker Committees to run the affairs of local governments.

Fagbemi argued that it is against the Constitutionally recognized and guaranteed democratic system.

Similarly, the justice minister seeks for an order of injunction, restraining the governors, their agents and privies, from tampering with funds released for the benefits of local governments.

LGA, Councils, deserve full autonomy, Jonathan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former president Goodluck Jonathan, declared his readiness to fight for full autonomy for the local councils in 2012.

Jonathan said no meaningful development could be achieved in the country if the councils were not vibrant and not allowed to function. He said since the councils were the closest tier of government to the people, the rising wave of insecurity in the country would have been reduced if they were functioning well.

He also expressed his opposition to the state/local government joint account, noting that the councils have a special role to play in his transformation agenda, which they were not doing currently. He also wondered if the local government councils were getting their share of the subsidy fund.

