The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, has explained why there is no more need for the planned nationwide protests

Idris said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is already addressing some of the demands

According to Idris, Tinubu believes that his administration is answering the questions being asked by the youths

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government said there is no longer a need for the planned nationwide hunger protests against hunger and economic hardship in the country.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said Tinubu’s administration is already addressing some of the demands.

Tinubu’s administration is already addressing some of the demands Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Idris added that the government is also making efforts to make sure that food is made available to Nigerians, The Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He stated this while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday, July 29.

The minister added that Tinubu believes that his administration is answering the questions being asked by the youths

“Many of the issues that those planning the protest are putting forward are being addressed. The government is making efforts to make sure that food is made available.

“Rice has been taken to various centres across the country, and it is being sold for N40,000. This is just the beginning and necessary first step. Other efforts are underway.

“There is so much investment that is going into the agricultural sector and we believe that as we move forward, the price of food will come down.”

Legit.ng recalls that former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the planned protest is not against hunger and economic hardship.

Omokri said organisers of the protests are opportunists seeking to ride in the anger of some Nigerians to achieve their political ambitions.

Arewa youths take decision over planned protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that about 10,000 Arewa youth groups from the 19 northern states have withdrawn from the planned nationwide protest.

The groups disclosed that its members would instead hold prayers in mosques and churches across the region.

According to the group, protests often lead to violence and destruction, which can hinder the progress of the north.

Source: Legit.ng