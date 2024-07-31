President Bola Tinubu's proposal that the minimum wage will be reviewed every three years has been opposed by a legal practitioner, Barrister Oladotun Hassan

Hassan in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that the workers' wages should be reviewed every six months since inflation rises by months

To the legal practitioner, the civil service code of conduct should be reviewed to make the workers more effective and ensure that every ministry is generating revenues to pay salaries

Barrister Oladotun Hassan has opposed President Bola Tinubu's proposal to review the minimum wage every three rather than five years. Tinubu's proposal formed part of his executive bill on the new minimum wage to the national assembly.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Hassan shared a contrary view, saying workers should not have to wait three years before their wages are reviewed, considering that inflation now rises monthly.

Why civil service code of conduct should be reviewed

The legal practitioner then called for the civil service law to make the civil servants more productive and patriotic. He added that they should be made to function like their counterparts in the private sector and ensure that every ministry generates its revenue.

He said:

"The review of the minimum wage every three years is a good omen because we have never had this kind of robust conversation as we are having under President Bola Tinubu.

"Three years is too long to lean on a low budget, with inflation rising by the month. Inflation kills every six months, so it would be best to review the minimum wage every six months. It will be too late to wait for three years to come and review a pain that is to last about two years and eight months.

"The majority of staff as civil servants are not committed and patriotic. The federal government only pays money to people who don't even have a job to do. For productivity, the civil service code of conduct must be reviewed.

"Each ministry must be making money, and proper service guidelines must allow the civil service to be guided, just as we have the private sector, which is monitored and administratively controlled."

