"Tinubu Can't Do It": APC Reacts to 1 Demand of Hunger Protest Organisers
- The APC has said that the demand of the planned hunger protests' organisers that President Bola Tinubu should scrap the 1999 constitution cannot be met
- Ajibola Bashiru, the APC national secretary, said that President Tinubu swore to protect the constitution and that he alone
- According to Bashiru, it was even the 1999 constitution that allowed the protest organisers to stage agitation and changing it will require the efforts of the National and State Assemblies
FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the hunger protest organisers' demand that President Bola Tinubu scrap the 1999 constitution.
According to APC, after its meeting with state chairmen across the country on Friday, July 26, the organisers' demand is a "tall order" that President Tinubu cannot carry out.
Hunger protest: APC debates organisers' demands
The party also discussed the pros and cons of the proposed agitation and other demands of the organisers. The APC then discussed changing the constitution, adding that it has been going on for two years.
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, and other statesmen recently called for a new constitution for the country
However, the APC insists that President Tinubu alone cannot dump the 1999 Constitution. The party's National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, said the demand is "mission impossible".
Basiru stated that the President is sworn to protect the Constitution and cannot unilaterally scrap it. The APC also noted that the Constitution can only be amended through a rigorous process involving the National Assembly and State Assemblies.
Hunger protest: APC rejects scrapping of Senate
The ruling party frowned at the demand to sack the Senate, leaving only the House of Representatives.
Basiru described this demand as a contradiction, stating that it requires only an amendment, not a total discarding of the Constitution.
The APC urged protesters to channel their energy into more productive means rather than demanding the impossible.
His statement reads in part:
"Who will scrap the 1999 Constitution? Is it a president who is elected and sworn to oppose it? Even the right of a protester to protest is predicated on their rights under the 1999 Constitution."
