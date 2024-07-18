Philip Shaibu, the impeached deputy governor of Edo state who was recently reinstated, has survived an assassination attack in Benin, the state capital

Shaibu, who was being accompanied by the APC governorship candidate in the September governorship election in the state, was attacked at the airport road on Thursday, July 18

The attack happened barely 24 hours after the court reverted his sacking as the depi=uty governor of the state

Comrade Philip Shaibu, the reinstated deputy governor of Edo State, was attacked by gunmen in Benin City, the state capital, on Thursday, July 18.

Shaibu's convoy was attacked on Airport Road, where the APC governorship candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, accompanied him.

Philip Shaibu survives assassination in Benin Photo Credit: @HonPhilipShaibu

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that during the attack, the assailants killed a policeman in the convoy and injured several others, including Okpebholo, who was hospitalized.

When did Shaibu come under assassination?

According to The Punch, the attack occurred shortly after Okpebholo and others arrived in Benin City from Abuja on a chartered flight.

A Federal High Court in Abuja voided Shaibu's impeachment as deputy governor on Wednesday, July 17, but the Edo State House of Assembly appealed the judgment.

The gunmen opened fire on the convoy at the airport exit gate, prompting a reprisal from the security details attached to Shaibu and Okpebholo.

Panic in Benin as Shaibu survive assassination

The incident caused widespread panic, with shops and offices closing hastily and motorists abandoning their vehicles to seek safety.

The police are investigating the incident but have not confirmed any details yet.

Security has been beefed up at the deputy governor's residence to prevent further attacks.

When is the Edo governorship election?

Thicomesng barely two months before the state's September governorship election. Shaibu had contested the governorship election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and emerged as the party's gubernatorial candidate at a parallel primary.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not recognize his candidature. He had also challenged the PDP primary at the court but lost.

Primate Ayodele predicts Ondo, Edo governorship election outcome

Legit.ng earlier reported that Promate Elijah Ayodele has shared prophecies concerning the Edo and Ondo state governorship elections scheduled for September and November 2024.

The cleric said the PDP will not retain its seat in Edo after the election, adding that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will overcome all odds to remain in power in Ondo.

Ayodele also predicted that there would be high level of corruption under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng