The federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered the reinstatement of Philip Shaibu as Edo state deputy governor

Justice James Omotosho ruled that the Edo state house of assembly impeachment of Shaibu violated sections 188 and 35 of the constitution

The court ordered that Shaibu's salaries and emoluments be paid to him from when he was illegally impeached

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court sitting in Abuja has nullified the impeachment of Philip Shaibu as Edo state deputy governor.

The court ruled that Shaibu’s impeachment violated the law, unconstitutional null and void.

Justice James Omotosho ordered the reinstatement of Shaibu to the office of deputy governor, The Nation reports.

The judge ruled on Wednesday, July 17 that the Edo state house of assembly failed to comply with due process in purporting to impeach Shaibu.

Shaibu shed tears of joy upon hearing the judge’s pronouncements in court.

According to Justice Omotosho, the allegation on which Shaibu was impeached was untenable in law and does not constitute a gross misconduct.

The judge ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to provide Shaibu with needed security.

He added that the security will enable Shaibu to resume office and perform the functions of the office until the end of his tenure.

As reported by TVC News, the court restrained Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Edo assembly from stopping him from performing his duties as deputy governor.

Justice Omotosho also ordered that Shaibu's salaries and emoluments be paid to him from April 8th when he was illegally impeached till the expiration of his tenure.

Shaibu declares support for opposition candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that after a major battle with his principal, Comrade Shaibu announced his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Edo state

Shaibu threw his weight behind Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC, citing local roots and suitability to govern Edo.

The former deputy governor and Obaseki fell out after he declared interest in the upcoming September 21, 2024, governorship election in the state.

