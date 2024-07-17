Chief Chekwas Okorie, the founder and former national chairman of APGA, has accused Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo of trying to destroy the party

Okorie revealed that Soludo had personally threatened to use his gubernatorial powers to block Njoku's chairmanship

Despite the ongoing conflict, Okorie and Njoku have extended an olive branch to Soludo, hoping for peace within APGA

Awka, Anambra state - Chief Chekwas Okorie, founder and former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has accused Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo of attempting to undermine the party and defy the Supreme Court's ruling.

He claimed that Governor Soludo's actions since taking office have been aimed at destabilizing the party and disregarding legal rulings.

Okorie made these allegations on Tuesday, July 16, in Abuja during a press briefing about the ongoing crisis within APGA.

Okorie: Soludo defying S/court, INEC on accepting Njoku

Despite the Supreme Court's judgment affirming Chief Edozie Njoku as the legitimate national chairman of APGA and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently recognizing Njoku as such, Soludo has refused to acknowledge him, as reported by Vanguard.

He said:

"It is a fact of the record of the Supreme Court of Nigeria that Chief Edozie Njoku and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) elected at the National Convention of the Party on 31st May, 2019, at Owerri, Imo State were the authentic leadership of the party."

Soludo vowed to stop Njoku from becoming chairman, Okorie alleges

Okorie disclosed that Soludo had told him he would use his gubernatorial powers to prevent Njoku from assuming the chairmanship, TheCable reported.

He even threatened to resign from APGA and dismantle the party if he failed.

His words:

"The erstwhile rival of Chief Edozie Njoku, Chief Victor Oye with the support and financial backing of Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, introduced all manner of intrigues, blackmail and subterfuge which combined to deter INEC from complying with the clear judgment and order of the Supreme Court until recently.

"He vowed that if for any reason he failed to stop Njoku from becoming National Chairman, he would resign from APGA within 24 hours and that APGA would cease to exist as a political party.

Okorie strongly opposed Soludo's threats, asserting that only God could determine APGA's destiny.

"I told him that since he was not God that made APGA possible 22 years ago when it was registered by INEC as a political party that he lacked the power to determine the survival of APGA."

We extended an olive branch to Soludo, says Okorie

Despite their conflict, Okorie and Njoku have extended an olive branch to Soludo to achieve peace within the party.

He mentioned that numerous prominent leaders nationwide have also appealed to Soludo, identifying him as the main obstacle to reconciliation within APGA, but he has remained unyielding.

His words:

"Notwithstanding the altercation between Professor Soludo and myself, Chief Edozie Njoku and I have individually and separately extended hand of fellowship to him for peace to reign in APGA.

"Many well-meaning leaders from across the country who upon realizing that it was Professor Soludo that was the stumbling block to a peaceful APGA reached out to him several times. He remained obstinate and unyielding."

