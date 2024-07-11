President Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima and some state governors at his office in the Villa

The meeting came on the heels of the Supreme Court judgement granting freedom to local government (LG) councils across the country from the total control of the state governors

Present at the meeting with Tinubu on Thursday, include the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state; Charles Soludo of Anambra state; and Usman Ododo of Kogi state

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with some governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu, VP Shettima and governors are in a meeting after Supreme Court ruled on LG autonomy.

LG Autonomy: Tinubu, Shettima hold meeting with governors

The Thursday meeting which is coming after the Supreme Court judgement affirmed the constitutional autonomy of local government areas in the country, started immediately after the President met with the leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

As reported by Daily Trust, Vice-President Kashim Shettima is also attending the meeting holding at the president’s office.

As reported by ThisDay, governors at the meeting were the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara); Charles Soludo of Anambra; and Usman Ododo of Kogi.

At the moment, Legit.ng could not immediately ascertain the agenda of the meeting, but there are strong indications that it might not be unconnected with the Supreme Court judgement on Local Government autonomy.

Details of Supreme Court judgement on LG autonomy

On Thursday, July 11, the Supreme Court had ruled that the federal government led by Tinubu should pay monies due to the Local Governments from the Federation Account directly to the third tier of government.

The apex court also prevented the 36 state governors from dissolving democratically elected LG councils in the country.

Justice Emmanuel Agim said dissolving democratically elected LG councils amount to a breach of the 1999 Constitution.

LG Autonomy: Lawyer explains "two things involved"

