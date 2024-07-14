President Tinubu has received a commendation for commencing construction on the Shintaku-Lokoja bridge

Kogi Senator Isah Jibrin Echocho lauded the president's decision, describing the project as a long-standing aspiration fulfilled

In a statement released to the press on Saturday, July 13, the federal lawmaker emphasized the project's transformative impact on regional integration and connectivity for Kogi East communities

FCT, Abuja - Senator Isah Jibrin Echocho, representing Kogi East at the National Assembly, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government's decision to commence work on the Shintaku-Lokoja bridge.

How FG signed the agreement with Julius Berger

Legit.ng understands that the agreement for the construction of the bridge was reached during a meeting between the Minister of Works, David Umahi, the representative of Julius Berger Plc, business development strategist Filipe Nuno Lopes, and development partners Deutsche Bank, represented by Humaya Harati and Andreas Voss, at the minister's office in Mabushi, Abuja.

The minister disclosed that the move was part of the ministry's measures to bridge the gap in road infrastructure funding.

He, however, expressed hope that the project target would be accomplished with the firm's immense financing capacity, relationships, and lengthy records in arranging financing for projects in the African continent.

Shintaku-Lokoja bridge: APC senator reacts

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday July 13, Senator Jibrin expressed profound excitement over the commencement of the project.

He described the bridge construction as a fulfillment of a long-standing aspiration, adding, "the bridge's transformation would have a positive impact on the region."

Speaking further, he noted that bridge would enable seamless integration and connectivity for the communities previously divided by the river.

"This is a lifetime fulfillment for me. With work commencing on this bridge, I stand in fulfilled accomplishment because this has been an age-long desire to see a bridge across the Shintaku River, cementing the integration of my people of Kogi East," Senator Jibrin remarked.

The Shintaku-Lokoja bridge project: Benefit

According to the statement, the Shintaku-Lokoja bridge project is poised not only to enhance regional connectivity but also to unlock significant economic potential in the area.

Senator Jibrin highlighted its role in facilitating easier movement of goods and people, thereby boosting trade and commerce within Kogi East and beyond.

Hailing the initiative by the federal government, Senator Jibrin applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for catalyzing the construction of the bridge, underscoring its strategic importance for economic growth and development.

Senator Jibrin hail Tinubu, Ododo

He also commended Kogi Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo for his proactive advocacy and leadership in advancing the project, describing the governor's efforts as visionary and exemplary.

The senator added:

"The construction of the Shintaku-Lokoja bridge is expected to usher in a new era of socio-economic advancement for Kogi State, promoting regional integration, fostering economic resilience, and improving the overall quality of life for residents. As progress continues, stakeholders anticipate that the bridge will serve as a symbol of connectivity and progress, reinforcing infrastructure development as a cornerstone of sustainable growth in Nigeria's heartland."

Kogi governor Ododo visits President Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ododo paid a visit to President Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

In a statement, on Wednesday, May 15 by Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi commissioner for information and communications, president Tinubu expressed satisfaction with how Ododo handled the security situation in the state.

The Kogi commissioner for information and communications stated that the meeting between the two APC chieftains also touched on areas such as education, the welfare of the state's civil servants, primary healthcare delivery, and sundry other issues of interest.

