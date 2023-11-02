The court of appeal's recent judgment was delivered in favour of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Jibrin Isah

In a verdict delivered on Thursday, November 2, the appellate court upheld Isah's senatorial election

The court held that the evidence provided by the lawmaker's major contender was inadmissible

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal, Abuja division, has affirmed the electoral victory of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Jibrin Isah.

Echocho has emerged as the Senator representing the Kogi East. Photo credit: Jibrin Isah Echocho

Source: Facebook

Appeal court upholds Kogi senator's election

Delivering judgment on Thursday, November 2, the appellate court held that the witness on which the tribunal relied its judgment, was incompetent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by Channels TV, the court subsequently expunged the exhibits presented by the witness from the records.

The appellate court, thereafter, set aside the judgment of the tribunal and affirmed Isah’s victory, Daily Nigerian report added.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Isah of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kogi East Senatorial District election.

But the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who came second in the election, Victor Adoji, had challenged the return of Isah because elections were cancelled in some polling units where the permanent voter cards (PVCs) collected were more than the margin of win.

Appeal Court declares Jigawa House of Reps seat vacant

Meanwhile, the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja declared the 2023 election in the Birninkudu/ Buji federal constituency of Jigawa State inconclusive.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Ogochuku Anthony Ogakwu, in his ruling affirmed the verdict of the election tribunal in Dutse.

Ogakwu ordered the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye-election across eight polling units within 30 days.

Court gives verdict on Delta APC candidate’s election

Earlier, the Court of Appeal, Lagos division, set aside the judgement of the National Assembly Elections Tribunal Asaba and affirmed the victory of Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

The court declared Waive as the duly elected member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in Delta state.

Tribunal sacks second NNPP House of Reps Member

Legit.ng also reported that the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sacked Idris Dankawu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), representing the Kumbotso Federal House of Representatives Constituency of Kano State.

The Justice I.P. Chima led tribunal ruled that Dankawu forged his West African School Certificate (WAEC) which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Source: Legit.ng