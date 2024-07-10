President Bola Tinubu has vowed to prioritize investments in Nigeria's arts and culture sector

At the stage production honoring his late mother, Abibatu Mogaji, Tinubu emphasized the entertainment industry's role in reviving historical narratives

The event, "Abibatu Mogaji: An Opera," was held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja and attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, among others

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has pledged to prioritize investments in Nigeria's arts and culture sector, emphasizing its importance in educating children and benefiting the nation.

Tinubu noted that the entertainment industry merits increased attention and recognition for its role in reviving historical narratives and providing the younger generation with a deeper understanding of past events.

President Bola Tinubu eulogizes late mother, Abibatu Mogaji

Source: Twitter

Tinubu made this promise at the presentation of a stage production held in honour of his late mother, Abibatu Mogaji, in Abuja.

The play "Abibatu Mogaji: An Opera" was performed at the State House Conference Centre on Tuesday, July 9.

Furthermore, the event was attended by Vice-President Senator Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and other notable dignitaries, as reported by The Punch.

Tinubu said:

“I will invest in the play, nothing could have been better than rewarding a very thorough research.

"My first restaurant was the best. My first toilet was the best. My first bedroom was her back. There is no way I could have come this far, and become this old without her care."

The event was further illustrated in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, and shared by the senior special assistant to the president on public engagement, on his X social media handle, @FredrickNwabufo.

President Tinubu's mother died on June 15, 2013, at 96 years old, leaving a legacy of service to her family, community, the underprivileged, and the nation.

Tinubu acknowledged that he inherited his resilience, determination, and discipline from his mother, describing her as tough and determined.

