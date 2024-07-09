President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he will assume the chairmanship of the committee established to address obstacles to agricultural productivity in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the committee is also saddled with opening up new opportunities which farmers, herders, and distributors in the livestock-farming value chain will benefit from

Professor Attahiru Jega, a former vice-chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, and one-time boss of INEC, was named co-chair

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has offered a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, an appointment.

As reported by Vanguard, Jega was named as co-chairman of the committee established to address obstacles to agricultural productivity and open up new opportunities which farmers, herders, processors, and distributors in the livestock-farming value chain will benefit from.

President Tinubu announced this on Tuesday, July 9, in Abuja at the inauguration of the committee.

Tinubu, who is the alternative chairman of the committee, emphasised that the implementation of the reforms will require the collective efforts of members, drawn from the public and private sectors, state governors, and all Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the president as saying:

“From here, I will appeal to everyone to remove every iota of partisan politics from this.

"I will assume the chairmanship of the committee as President and appoint Professor Attahiru Jega as my deputy or co-chair.

“This is not about politics; this is about opportunity. This is about our nation.

"While I may be absent, Jega will preside and continue to promote our objectives."

Present at the inauguration were the vice president, Kashim Shettima; the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; the chief of staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; among cabinet members.

Tinubu names Jega pro-chancellor of UDUS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Prof. Jega as the chairman of the governing council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), Sokoto state.

Jega's appointment was among the 155 others Tinubu approved to serve as the chairmen and members of the governing councils of tertiary institutions in the country.

