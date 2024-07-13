A public affairs analyst, Daniel Bwala, has disclosed when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will unveil his new cabinet

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Daniel Bwala has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will reshuffle his cabinet in a few weeks.

Bwala said the assessment of the current ministers working under President Tinubu has been completed.

Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel/ @officialABAT

He stated this while to Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume’s comment that some ministers are unable to meet with Tinubu to discuss security challenges in the country.

According to Daily Trust, Ndume stated this while speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, July 10.

“The major problem with this government is that its doors are closed, to the extent that even some ministers cannot see the President, not to mention members of the National Assembly, who do not have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss the issues affecting their constituencies.”

Bwala said Ndume was unfit to criticise President Tinubu, describing him as “the rant of an expert in grandstanding.”

The lawyer-turned-politician said the challenges Nigeria is facing now was caused by Ndume’s “Northern brother, President Muhammadu Buhari’s unfortunate leadership for 8 years.”

He said:

“And Mr. President has repeatedly told whoever cared to listen that he would not run a cabinet that is not prone to reshufflement like Nigerians witnessed under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Only recently, the assessment of the current crop of Ministers was done. And in a couple of days or weeks from now, President Tinubu would unveil a new cabinet reshufflement.

