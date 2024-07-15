President Tinubu has come under heavy criticism in recent days following the rising cost of living occasioned by his government policies

Senator Ahmad Lawan was also linked to a recent statement of him condemning Tinubu's government for impoverishing Nigerians

However, the Yobe senator has clarified his stance, he called for unity and resilience amid the rising tensions in the land

Amid rising inflation and cost of living, Senator Ahmad Lawan, the former president of the Senate, has expressed support for President Bola Amed Tinubu's led federal government.

Attack on Tinubu: Lawan speaks amid allegations

Senator Lawan, in a statement signed by Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, his media adviser, on Monday, July 15, denied criticism of the current administration.

Lawan, representing the Yobe North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, debunked the reports linking him to strongly critiquing Tinubu's government.

Nasarawa reporters claimed Lawan had said, “Nobody is criticizing Tinubu because he is Yoruba, we all know his policies caused hunger and unbearable hardships.”

Reacting, the senator strongly condemned the report, describing it as a false and malicious.

Lawan: "I support Tinubu"

Senator Lawan, however, expressed support for Tinubu's administration and noted that he "recognizes and appreciates the efforts of the administration to tackle the myriad of issues confronting our country."

"The office of Senator Ahmad Lawan, representing Yobe North Senatorial District, strongly condemns and categorically denies a false and malicious report published by Nasarawa reporters, in which he is alleged to have said, “Nobody is criticizing Tinubu because he is Yoruba. We all know his policies caused hunger and unbearable hardships.”

"This statement is not only untrue but also deeply insensitive and divisive. The false report is a deliberate attempt to sow seeds of disunity amongst Nigerians. It is a clear fabrication designed by mischief makers to incite ethnic tensions and create political instability.

"Senator Lawan stands firmly in support of President Bola Tinubu whom he campaigned vigorously for ahead of the 2023 General Elections. He remains committed to working with President Tinubu’s administration for the progress and prosperity of Nigeria.

"Accordingly, we urge all Nigerians to be vigilant and responsible in their consumption of information. We also encourage the public to rely on credible sources and reject fake news intended to mislead and divide," the statement read.

