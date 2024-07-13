Daniel Bwala, former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar's 2023 presidential campaign, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is likely to join the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Bwala confirmed his exit from the PDP in an interview, stating that he is "very close" to joining the APC

This move comes after Bwala had publicly expressed support for President Bola Tinubu's policies and had met with him on several occasions, both in Abuja and Paris

Abuja, FCT - Daniel Bwala, a former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation in the 2023 presidential election, has announced his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is expected to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday, July 11, Bwala confirmed his exit from the PDP.

"I am not a member of the PDP. Yes, I have left the PDP," he said on the TV programme.

Bwala speaks on joining APC

When asked about his potential membership in the APC, Bwala replied, "I am very close" to joining the party.

Bwala left the APC for the PDP in the buildup to the 2023 elections in protest against the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Though he previously served as a spokesman for the Atiku campaign organisation, he has been a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu's policies since the election.

Nigerians react to Bwala's statement

Shina Balogun, @GovShina, said on X:

"I have been a Committed Member of the PDP for 22 years and counting (2002). Also, I have been a Loyal Supporter of the Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar since 2017. Without Mincing words, I think his Excellency @atiku got this Daniel Bwala’s call wrong. He Should NOT Have Hired him. He is a WOLF in Sheep’s Skin."

HODDÉ, @ApexHodde, said:

"When APC loses, he will run back to the PDP. That man is certainly nowhere. He moves with the wind!"

Omo Iya Teacher, @ajaGunSEgun_, said:

"This Daniel Bwala is solely supporting the Tinubu presidency in exchange for political appointments, not much else."

Meetings with President Tinubu

Legit.ng recalls that in January 2024, Bwala met with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he pledged his support for the government. He also met with the president in Paris, France.

The prominent lawyer and policy analyst defended his meetings, stating that he had informed Atiku of his intentions beforehand.

He also denied speculation that his defection was motivated by a desire for an appointment, stating that his decision was motivated by a desire to support the government.

