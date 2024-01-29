President Bola Tinubu has met with the former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, for the second time in France

Paris, France - President Bola Tinubu met again with Daniel Bwala, the former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the February 25 presidential election.

Bwala, a senior advocate of Nigeria, took to his social media on Monday, January 29, to disclose the details of his meeting with the Nigerian president in France.

Daniel Bwala visits Tinubu in Aso Rock

Recall that the PDP chieftain had met with President Tinubu at the presidential villa two weeks ago, where he said it was time to support the present administration.

During his visit to the Villa, the legal practitioner said he came on the invitation of President Tinubu, describing him as "a father to the nation."

Bwala maintained that God had allowed leading Nigerians to Tinubu, and he had visited to celebrate and congratulate the president.

He also disclosed to the president his commitment to support Tinubu's administration, adding that it was time for the opposition to support the new government.

Tinubu, Bwala meet in France

On Monday, Bwala tweeted about his second meeting with President Tinubu, sharing a picture and saying it was a pleasure to have met the president again. He said:

"It was a pleasure to meet with the father of the nation @officialABAT President Bola Tinubu in Paris today. He continues to share his thoughts and demonstrate his passion to lead Nigeria out of the woods."

