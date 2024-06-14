Benjamin Obaseki, a relative of Governor Obaseki, leaves PDP citing dissatisfaction with internal leadership and party direction

In his resignation letter dated Wednesday, June 12, Benjamin expressed regret but emphasized the need to depart for personal growth

Benjamin highlighted internal conflicts within PDP in Edo state and expressed scepticism about the party's future under the current leadership

Edo state—Benjamin Obaseki, another prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, has decided to leave the party.

Benjamin, who is a relative of Governor Obaseki, was a member of Ward 10 and a former official of the Oredo Local Government chapter of the party.

Obaseki's brother leaves PDP Photo credit: Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

This was as the senior special assistant to the governor, Clem Aziegbemi, resigned from the PDP and joined the All-Progressives Congress, as reported by The Guardian.

In a letter dated June 12, 2024, addressed to the local government chairman of the party, Obaseki expressed his resignation with deep regret.

He said:

"I am writing to formally announce my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party. It has been an incredible journey and a privilege to be part of the once-strong political family we collectively built, which achieved numerous victories.

"I deeply regret this decision to leave the party that I helped build from the ground up.

However, I am convinced that it is time for me to move on for my personal growth, as the party leadership has lost touch with its members and has become insensitive to my concerns.

Internal wranglings in the party

Obaseki cited internal wranglings and what he perceived as the leadership's detachment and insensitivity towards the party members' grievances in the state as reasons for his departure, as reported by PM News.

However, he acknowledged the PDP as a significant party but indicated that with leaders like his brother, Governor Godwin Obaseki, among others, he sees no future for the party.

He said:

"While I acknowledge the greatness of the Peoples Democratic Party, I believe that with leaders like the Governor at the helm, there is no hope for its future.

"I am dismayed that the internal conflicts plaguing the party at the state level threaten to consume it, and I do not wish to be caught up in the fallout."

Police arrest PDP campaign spokesperson in Edo

In another report, Reverend Olu Martins, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy director-general (media), governorship campaign organisation in Edo state, has been arrested by the police and subsequently charged over inciting and inflammatory statements.

CP Funsho Adegboye, the state commissioner of police, revealed this to journalists in Benin, the Edo state capital, on Tuesday, June 11.

He added that the PDP spokesperson's statement could cause violence in the state.

