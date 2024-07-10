Chief Dan Orbih has been suspended by the PDP NWC as the national vice chairman for alleged anti-party activity

Orbih was barred from all party activities pending an investigation into his conduct regarding the upcoming Edo state governorship election

The PDP confirmed the development via a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Wednesday, July 10

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its national vice chairman (South-South), Dan Orbih, for his alleged involvement in sabotaging the party’s efforts in Edo state.

Recall that the PDP Edo state chapter has been dealing with internal conflicts since the governorship primary election on February 22, 2024, which resulted in Asue Ighodalo becoming the governorship candidate.

As a result, dissatisfied party members took the party to court. Justice Inyang Ekwo invalidated the primary election in a judgment that contested the exclusion of 378 delegates. On Wednesday, the PDP appealed the judgment.

Why Dan Orbih was suspended as vice chairman

But in a statement released on Wednesday, July 10, by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP explained that Orbih’s actions and comments regarding the Edo State Governorship Primary Election are not in line with the party’s constitution.

Ologunagba revealed that the National Working Committee has established a six-member committee, led by Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate Orbih.

Part of the statement read:

"Consequently, the NWC has set up a six-member committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman (South) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issue pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the Party.

"In the meantime, the NWC forthwith suspends Chief Dan Orbih from participating in all meetings, activities and programs of the NWC pending the conclusion of investigation by the Committee."

