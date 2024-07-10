President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated eight permanent secretaries newly appointed by his administration into various positions

The swearing-in ceremony was done before the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, July 10

The ceremony was conducted in two different batches and coordinated by the spokesperson to the president, Ajuri Ngelale

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in eight federal Permanent Secretaries recently appointed to fill existing and impending vacant state and regional spaces.

President Tinubu performed the swearing-in ceremony just before the commencement of the ongoing Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu swears in eight permanent secretaries Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Leadership reported that just before the commencement of proceedings, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, announced that the FEC would be divided into two segments: the swearing-in of the new Permanent Secretaries and the Council meeting.

How Tinubu conducts swearing-in of permanent secretaries

The brief swearing-in ceremony, conducted in two batches, was anchored by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who saw the citations of the new Permanent Secretaries recited one after the other.

The brief swearing-in ceremony, conducted in two batches, was anchored by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who saw the citations of the new Permanent Secretaries recited one after the other.

Those sworn in included Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop (Akwa-Ibom); Obi Emeka Vitalis (Anambra); Mahmood Fatima (Bauchi); and Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi (Jigawa).

Others are Olusanya Olubunmi (Ondo); Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila (Zamfara); Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-East); and Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-South).

Minimum wage: Tinubu sends invitation to labour

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has extended an invitation to the labour leaders to come to the negotiation table to discuss the new minimum wage.

The Labour leaders will be hosted at the presidential villa in Aso Rock, and President Tinubu is expected to make a decision on the proposed minimum wage for workers.

This came after Tinubu's democracy day speech, where he announced that an executive bill on the new minimum wage would soon be forwarded to the national assembly.

Source: Legit.ng