President Bola Tinubu will meet with the Organised Labour on Thursday, July 11, in Abuja to discuss a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The meeting will be held at the Aso Villa, and the President is expected to make a decision on the proposed minimum wage.

The government and private sector have proposed a minimum wage of ₦62,000, while Organised Labour is demanding a minimum wage of ₦250,000.

This meeting comes after President Tinubu's Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2024, where he announced that an executive bill on the new national minimum wage would soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

On June 25, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) delayed deliberations on the new minimum wage memo to allow for further stakeholder engagement.

The Minimum Wage Act of 2019, which set the minimum wage at ₦30,000, expired in April 2024.

In January 2024, President Tinubu established a Tripartite Committee comprising representatives from labour, government, and the organised private sector to negotiate a new minimum wage.

However, the committee failed to reach an agreement, leading to an indefinite strike by labour on June 3, 2024, which crippled various sectors, including airports, hospitals, and banks.

Labour demanded a more realistic minimum wage, citing the current wage's inability to meet workers' needs amidst inflation pressures and the effects of petrol subsidy removal and forex unification.

Following the President's assurance of a wage above ₦60,000, labour suspended the strike on June 4, 2024, and resumed talks with the government and private sector representatives.

