New Minimum Wage Tops Agenda as FEC Meets To Tackle Dispute, Details Emerge
- The new national minimum wage is expected to top the agenda of discussion at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting
- The FEC is expected to hold today (Tuesday, June 25) to discuss and tackle issues surrounding the dispute
- The federal government and organised labour have been at loggerheads over a new national minimum wage
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
FCT, Abuja - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) is expected to consider matters surrounding the ongoing new national minimum wage dispute between the federal government and organized labour, consisting Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).
The FEC meeting will hold at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to deliberate and tackle some salient matters in the country on Tuesday, June 25.
As reported by Daily Trust, the stand of organised labour and what the federal government can conveniently pay are expected to be considered during the meeting.
The federal government has agreed that it can pay N62,000 minimum wage while said Labour has insisted that it will only settle for N250,000.
It was also gathered that some measures will be put in place towards an executive bill that will be presented to the national assembly.
The FEC is expected to receive the report of the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage during the meeting on Tuesday, Business Day reports.
The Committee had submitted its reports to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for onward submission to President Bola Tinubu, who will in turn present the report to FEC.
The minimum wage Tinubu’s Govt, labour may settle for emerges
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government’s negotiating team and leaders of the national assembly have reportedly adopted N70,000 as the new national minimum wage.
A member of the tripartite committee, who spoke on condition of anonymity said President Bola Tinubu is expected to forward N62,000 but the lawmaker will increase it to N70,000.
The source added that the approach was adopted since Governor Godwin Obaseki started paying the N70,000 minimum wage in Edo state.
