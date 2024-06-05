The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has revealed its next line of action after the tribunal confirmed Governor Usman Ododo winner of the Kogi Guber election

The SDP national chairman, Shehu Gabam, said the party was prepared to go all the way to the Supreme Court to reclaim its mandate

Gabam described the tribunal's judgment as a miscarriage of justice aimed at disenfranchising the people of Kogi state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, said the party will challenge the victory of Governor Usman Ododo of the All Progressive Congress (APC) up to the Supreme Court.

Legit.ng recalls that the tribunal confirmed Ododo as the legitimate winner of the gubernatorial election held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

SDP says the tribunal's judgement was a miscarriage of justice Photo credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo/Murtala Yakubu Ajaka

Source: Facebook

Gabam said the verdict of the Kogi state governorship election petition tribunal, which affirms Ododo’s victory was a miscarriage of justice aimed at disenfranchising the people of Kogi state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He stated this while addressing a news conference in Abuja, on Tuesday, June 4.

Gabam insisted that SDP will go all the way to the apex court to reclaim its mandate from Governor Ododo, Channels Television reports.

“One of the grounds the Tribunal predicated the dismissal of our petition is our alleged failure to demonstrate infractions which occurred on the BVAS machines which we had no access to.”

He alleged that the tribunal’s judgement was published by Sahara Reporters while the judgement was still ongoing.

“Thirty minutes into the delivery of the judgment, it was published by Sahara Reporters. How did they get the judgment?”

Legit.ng also reported that the SDP gubernatorial candidate, Murtala Ajaka’s lawyer, Pius Akubo, urged the tribunal to set aside the respondents’ submissions and uphold theirs. In a similar vein, Ododo asked the tribunal to dismiss Ajaka’s petition in its entirety for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Kogi governor Ododo visits President Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ododo paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

In a statement, on Wednesday, May 15 by Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi commissioner for information and communications, president Tinubu expressed satisfaction with how Ododo handled the security situation in the state.

The Kogi commissioner for information and communications stated that the meeting between the two APC chieftains also touched on areas such as education, the welfare of the state's civil servants, primary healthcare delivery, and sundry other issues of interest.

Source: Legit.ng