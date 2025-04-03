Super Eagles of Nigeria have been invited to the upcoming 'Unity Cup' in London, scheduled to start in May

The Nigerian national team will regroup for the exciting invitational tournament where they will face arch-rivals Ghana

Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will also compete at the competition which is organised to promote unity and sportsmanship among participating nations

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been invited to compete in the upcoming 'Unity Cup' in London where they will face arch-rivals Ghana.

Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago are also drawn to compete in the exciting invitational tournament, scheduled for May.

The competition is introduced to expose top talent and promote unity and sportsmanship among participating nations.

Nigeria to take on Ghana at the Unity Cup in London. Photo: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

It kicks off on May 27 when the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica take on the Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago.

The following day, Wednesday, May 28, sees West African giants and arch-rivals Ghana and Nigeria clash in a thrilling second semi-final.

The tournament wraps up on Saturday, May 31, with the final and third-place playoff, where the Unity Cup 2025 trophy will be awarded to the champions, Daily Post reports.

More matches for Super Eagles

N thought they had repositioned themselves in theiger campaign with a 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali, but they were forced to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Beyond the Unity Cup, there is a packed schedule for Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are on the verge of missing out on the global showpiece after managing a win in six matches.

Super Eagles have received an invite to the upcoming Unity Cup. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPE.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria thought they had repositioned themselves in the campaign with a 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali, but they were forced to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in Uyo.

As a result, per ESPN, South Africa top the group with 13 points, Rwanda and Benin are on 8 points each, Nigeria 7, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe have 6 and 4 points respectively.

Chelle desperate for World Cup ticket

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has prepared a tactical blueprint to maximize Nigeria’s points haul in their upcoming matches, beginning with a vital home showdown against Rwanda, followed by a critical away battle with South Africa.

The Franco-Malian tactician pinpointed the Super Eagles’ next home game in Uyo against Rwanda as the linchpin of their World Cup qualification campaign.

He emphasized that any slip-up could jeopardize Nigeria’s hopes of closing the gap on South Africa.

Nigeria move up in FIFA rankings

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up on the latest FIFA ranking despite a mixed result in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier during the March international break.

Newly appointed head coach Eric Chelle managed his first two games in charge of the Super Eagles, having taken charge of the team in January when he was unveiled as the new permanent manager.

Nigeria are now 43rd in the world, up from 44th in the previous ranking and remains sixth in Africa after four games across Team A and B of the national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng