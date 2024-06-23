Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, President Bola Tinubu has often been described as the most successful political godfather in contemporary Nigerian politics

Tinubu has often been criticised for the position he attained, but godfatherism is one of the aspirations of some of his critics, and such an example is Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers

Wike succeeded in installing Siminalayi Fubara as his successor but lost the loyalty of his political godson barely four months after the latter assumed office

Port Harcourt, Rivers - President Bola Tinubu has often been criticised and condemned for being the most successful political godfather in Nigeria's current political dispensation, considering his influence in Lagos politics after leaving office.

Lagos is a state of power struggle, fallouts, and reconciliation that had thrived under President Tinubu's godfatherism since the return of democracy in 1999 when he served as the state governor.

Tinubu has been popularly and generally described as the godfather in Lagos politics. His endorsement of any candidate for the number one seat in the state is always crucial.

Interestingly, some former governors who moved and campaigned against him from other states have made attempts to become like him and installed their preferred candidates. While they have successfully installed their preferred successors, they have not (so far) been successful at keeping them loyal, and a good example of such is Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State.

Why Wike campaigned against Tinubu

Wike of Rivers is one of the prominent among these former governors.

Though Wike worked for Tinubu's emergence as president, they have records of speaking and campaigning against him at some point while he was in office. He also appeared to be interested in the presidential seat.

Tinubu, on the other hand, would likely prefer a successor who will sustain his legacies and policies.

How Wike started Edo no be Lagos campaigns

In a tactical move against Tinubu's godfatherism in Lagos, Wike started the "Edo no be Lagos" campaign against Tinubu during the 2020 governorship election in Edo state.

Wike was instrumental in the emergence of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election after the latter was ousted from emerging as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the machinery of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

The former governor, who is now the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, eventually became the campaign director general of the Obaseki campaign in the governorship poll. This was how he launched the "Edo no be Lagos" campaign against Oshiomhole and, by extension, against Tinubu.

El-Rufai and Wike, fighting their successors

Wike is not finding it easy with his successor, Siminalayi Fubara. The Rivers governor is currently working to dismantle the reputation and structure of his predecessor, who worked for him to be in office.

Unfortunately, there are allegations that President Tinubu was backing Fubara for his 2027 presidential ambition, knowing full well that Wike had a strong interest in where he was sitting.

Aisha Yesufu, an online political commentator, was one of the Nigerians who raised the allegation on social media, alleging that Wike had dined with the devil

Her tweet reads in part:

"A powerless Wike is a great asset to Tinubu, and Tinubu will ensure every power that Wike has is stripped so he becomes a proper errand boy who can be controlled completely.

"Without the structure of Rivers State, Wike is a haggard old politician, and I bet you Tinubu would rather have a deal with Fubara than Wike."

See her tweet here:

Will Wike come back?

However, Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, predicted Wike's return to retaining the political structure in the state in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

The legal icon said:

"Wike's position as a godfather, especially in the sense that he has passed through this before. He fought his godfather too to become the governor of Rivers state, so he understands how this game is played. I also believe that he understands how it can be lost and how it can be won."

