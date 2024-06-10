The House of Representatives has proposed a bill aimed at implementing a single six-year tenure for both presidents and governors

FCT, Abuja-The House of Representatives has introduced a proposal to institute a single six-year tenure for both presidents and governors, alongside a plan to establish the positions of two vice presidents representing the Southern and Northern regions of Nigeria.

These legislative initiatives, comprising six bills, have successfully undergone the initial reading on the House floor and are jointly sponsored by 35 House members.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Abuja, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who serves as the spokesperson for the group of 35 lawmakers advocating for reforms, highlighted that the proposed bills.

Ugochinyere noted that if enacted, would streamline government expenditure, enhance governance efficiency, and promote national stability through the implementation of a single six-year term for Presidents and Governors, as reported by Vanguard.

Ugochinyere emphasized the lawmakers' dedication to utilizing legislative mechanisms to drive Nigeria's reform agenda, particularly in the realms of constitutional and electoral reforms.

Ugochinyere noted that discussions around these reforms have been ongoing since Nigeria gained independence from Britain in 1960, and over the past five decades, they have been pivotal in addressing social unrest and bridging religious and ethnic divides, as reported by Leadership.

He said:

“These Bills will touch on every aspect of development in all sectors of our Economy and well-being as a nation. These bills which are 50 in number have gone through the first reading but today we are starting with the public unveiling of about 6 of them while the remaining will come in the weeks ahead.

"It ranges from governance, economic, security, and justice sector reforms to social bills that will target unifying our nation and ensuring long-lasting peace and national cohesion.

"The reformers are cognizant of the fact that Nigeria in times past has deliberated on and accepted some of the proposals in the Bills we are presented in several reform processes, including the Justice Uwais electoral reforms, the Senator Ken Nnamani electoral reform committee, the Udoji civil service reform reports, the Confab reports, Obasanjo, Jonathan, IBB, Abacha reform efforts and several others."

