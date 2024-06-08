“Where Is Edo Getting Money For 70K”: Sani Reacts As Governors Reject N60,000 Minimum Wage
- Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the rejection of the N60,000 minimum wage proposal by the state governors
- Sani wondered where the Edo state government is getting money to pay N70,000 minimum wage while others said they can't pay N60,000
- Nigerians took to the post to make known what they think about the N70,000 minimum wage in Edo state
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has asked Nigerians where Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state is getting money to pay N70,000 minimum wage to workers in his state.
Legit.ng recalls that the governors said the N60,000 wage is unrealistic and unsustainable.
Sani asked after state governors rejected the federal government's N60 minimum wage proposal to organised labour.
He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Saturday, June 8.
“Where is Edo State getting its money to confidently raise the minimum wage to 70k?”
Nigerians react
Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on Edo state paying N70,000 minimum wage to state workers.
@official_osasb7
It's a Greek gift because the Edo governorship election is 3 months away.
@iammegaken
Edo state was also the first state to pay 40k 2 years ago before increasing it to 70k this year.
@valencia_cute5
Any state in Nigeria can pay even more than 70k as minimum wage if they want to, but politicians greed and selfishness won’t allow them to do the needful, rather they give flimsy excuses to cover up there narratives.
@UIlawagbon
Someone is tenure is ending in 3mths time is raising minimum wage to 70k. Who is fooling who!
@waltskillslfc
The governor is just trying to create a problem for the incoming governor that's all
@tjawiee
I believe it may be beneficial to the country to consider merging non-performing states together
@ChrisEjiofor7
Check Edo IGR for the first quarter of the year and how much they proposed to spend
You will know
Edo is doing well
@joeerazer
Sir I put it to you that the Election by the corner built the "confidentiality raise".
@emmy4life02
They need
Edo people's vote desperately after an underwhelming performance in governance.
Shehu Sani explains meaning of N62K minimum wage
Legit.ng earlier reported that Sani explained the real meaning of the N62,000 new minimum wage proposal
The former federal lawmaker said the N60,000 represents the six geopolitical zones in the country while N2000 is for the federal capital territory (FCT).
Nigerians have also reacted to the announcement, describing the N2,000 increment on the earlier N60,000 as shameful
