Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the rejection of the N60,000 minimum wage proposal by the state governors

Sani wondered where the Edo state government is getting money to pay N70,000 minimum wage while others said they can't pay N60,000

Nigerians took to the post to make known what they think about the N70,000 minimum wage in Edo state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has asked Nigerians where Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state is getting money to pay N70,000 minimum wage to workers in his state.

Legit.ng recalls that the governors said the N60,000 wage is unrealistic and unsustainable.

Sani speaks in Edo paying N70k minimum wage while other governors said they can't pay N6ok Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

Sani asked after state governors rejected the federal government's N60 minimum wage proposal to organised labour.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Saturday, June 8.

“Where is Edo State getting its money to confidently raise the minimum wage to 70k?”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on Edo state paying N70,000 minimum wage to state workers.

@official_osasb7

It's a Greek gift because the Edo governorship election is 3 months away.

@iammegaken

Edo state was also the first state to pay 40k 2 years ago before increasing it to 70k this year.

@valencia_cute5

Any state in Nigeria can pay even more than 70k as minimum wage if they want to, but politicians greed and selfishness won’t allow them to do the needful, rather they give flimsy excuses to cover up there narratives.

@UIlawagbon

Someone is tenure is ending in 3mths time is raising minimum wage to 70k. Who is fooling who!

@waltskillslfc

The governor is just trying to create a problem for the incoming governor that's all

@tjawiee

I believe it may be beneficial to the country to consider merging non-performing states together

@ChrisEjiofor7

Check Edo IGR for the first quarter of the year and how much they proposed to spend

You will know

Edo is doing well

@joeerazer

Sir I put it to you that the Election by the corner built the "confidentiality raise".

@emmy4life02

They need

Edo people's vote desperately after an underwhelming performance in governance.

Shehu Sani explains meaning of N62K minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sani explained the real meaning of the N62,000 new minimum wage proposal

The former federal lawmaker said the N60,000 represents the six geopolitical zones in the country while N2000 is for the federal capital territory (FCT).

Nigerians have also reacted to the announcement, describing the N2,000 increment on the earlier N60,000 as shameful

Source: Legit.ng