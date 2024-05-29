“We Have Bacterial Infection”: Shehu Sani Reacts as Tinubu Signs Old National Anthem Into Law
- Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the signing into law of the old national anthem by President Bola Tinubu
- Sani said instead of tackling the rising economic and security challenges the lawmakers prioritise a new national anthem
- The former federal lawmaker said instead of getting Penicillin to treat bacterial infections affecting the country they went for Prada fragrance
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has criticised the national assembly for prioritising changing the national anthem over economic and security challenges.
He said the national assembly opted for Prada fragrance instead of Penicillin to treat bacterial infections affecting the country.
The former federal lawmaker stated this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Wednesday, May 29.
Sani wrote:
“Nigeria is facing serious economic and security challenges but it’s prioritising changing its national anthem. We have bacterial infection, we opted for Prada fragrance instead of Penicillin.”
Nigerians react as Tinubu signs old anthem into law
@MissPearls
BATeria infection actually!
@Samuel09033
If you go job hunting for a govt job, number one question will be to sing the national anthem.
@mauriceekpeyong
It's a misplacement of priority. The government has run short of ideas on how to tackle the economic and security challenges facing the country.
@MartinsDimeji
Using Panadol Extra to cure stomach pain. Tinubu and APC don show us another healing trick.
@jaybravo001
BATeria infection is affecting our leaders.
minimum wage is not there concern. improving the lives of the citizens is not their concern
enabling suitable environments for investors is not their concern. tackling insecurity is not their concern tackling inflation is not their concern
Tinubu, lawmakers sign old national anthem
Legit.ng earlier reported that video of members of the national assembly signing the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ has surfaced online.
The lawmakers alongside President Tinubu sang the the old national anthem for the first time on Wednesday, May 29
President Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law to replace the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” with “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”
