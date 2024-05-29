Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the signing into law of the old national anthem by President Bola Tinubu

Sani said instead of tackling the rising economic and security challenges the lawmakers prioritise a new national anthem

The former federal lawmaker said instead of getting Penicillin to treat bacterial infections affecting the country they went for Prada fragrance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has criticised the national assembly for prioritising changing the national anthem over economic and security challenges.

He said the national assembly opted for Prada fragrance instead of Penicillin to treat bacterial infections affecting the country.

Sani says the lawmakers opted for Prada fragrance instead of Penicillin to treat Nigeria's bacterial infections

Source: Twitter

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Wednesday, May 29.

Sani wrote:

“Nigeria is facing serious economic and security challenges but it’s prioritising changing its national anthem. We have bacterial infection, we opted for Prada fragrance instead of Penicillin.”

Nigerians react as Tinubu signs old anthem into law

@MissPearls

BATeria infection actually!

@Samuel09033

If you go job hunting for a govt job, number one question will be to sing the national anthem.

@mauriceekpeyong

It's a misplacement of priority. The government has run short of ideas on how to tackle the economic and security challenges facing the country.

@MartinsDimeji

Using Panadol Extra to cure stomach pain. Tinubu and APC don show us another healing trick.

@jaybravo001

BATeria infection is affecting our leaders.

minimum wage is not there concern. improving the lives of the citizens is not their concern

enabling suitable environments for investors is not their concern. tackling insecurity is not their concern tackling inflation is not their concern

Source: Legit.ng