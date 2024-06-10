Shehu Sani sends message to Tinubu about EndSars protesters in prisons

Senator Shehu Sani has sent an important message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding EndSars protesters in prisons

Sani said Tinubu should release all those still held in prisons across the country because of the EndSars protest

The former federal lawmaker urged Tinubu to free the EndSars protesters from prisons in the spirit of June 12

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should release all persons still held in Nigerian prisons because of the EndSars protest of 2021.

Sani said President Tinubushould free the EndSars Protesters in the spirit of June 12.

Sani says Tinubu should release EndSars protesters in prisons Photo credit: Shehu Sani/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Monday, June 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

June 12 is recognised as Democracy Day in Nigeria. It is a day set aside to commemorate the June 12, 1993 election, described as one of the freest and fairest elections in the country.

Sani, writing about the spirit on June 12, he wrote:

“In the spirit of the June 12 struggle which we fought 30 years ago, I call on the President to release all persons still held in Nigerian Prisons because of the EndSars protest.”

Nigerians react to Tinubu releasing EndSars protesters

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on Tinubu releasing EndSars protesters from prisons.

@valencia_cute5

That’s the voice of a patriotic leader who once fought and struggled for democracy and the betterment of this nation.

Thanks very much, sir, for speaking out for the oppress and we hope government listen and acts swiftly for all Endsars captives release automatically.

@YohaigNG

Important call! Releasing EndSARS protesters would honour the spirit of June 12. ️

@Northerner0

They’re terrorist too.

Endsars is fake and lies!

They brought that upon them, they were used and got caught. They should remain in prison abeg!

@anuforo

We’ve not yet attained Democracy until political Gladiators in the major parties like APC and PDP stop killing and intimidating Political opponents during the election… In the 2023 General election in states like Lagos and Rivers people lost their lives just because they wanted to cast their votes.

Why June 12 is significant in Nigeria’s history

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's pathway to democracy will not be complete if the history of June 12, 1993, presidential election is not told.

It was a day that marked Nigeria's rebellion against the dictatorial rule of military juntas that lasted for decades.

June 12 is synonymous with Nigeria's freedom from the shackles of mediocrity to decision-making by the people

Source: Legit.ng