Former Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has explained the real meaning of the N62,000 new minimum wage proposal

Sani said the N60,000 represents the six geopolitical zones in the country while N2000 is for the federal capital territory (FCT)

Nigerians have also reacted to the announcement, describing the N2,000 increment on the earlier N60,000 as shameful

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the new proposed N62,000 national minimum wage by the federal government.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led administration increased its offer for the new minimum wage to N62,000 from the earlier N60,000.

Sani says 60k is for the 6 geopolitical zones Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@NLCHeadquarters

The figure was confirmed by Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, the chairman of the progressive governors’ forum (PGF) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former federal lawmaker said the N62,000 represents N10,000 each for the 6 geopolitical zones while N2000 is for the federal capital territory (FCT)

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Friday, June 7.

Sani wrote:

“62k means 10k for each of the 6 geopolitical zones and 2k represents FCT.”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the N62K proposed minimum wage.

@okparajoyf

Labour should just apologize for the strike and go back to work. Next time, they should demand for the price of fuel to return to what it was. They should insist on a slash of the salaries and allowances of all the politicians.

@KayMurphy01

With the current situation, 62k is nothing to write home after all not all the governors will pay it. Even when it's 30k some refused to pay it hmmm.... regardless May God bless Nigeria.

@Nas120362910

I knew it was going to be like this, they said they would add to the initial 60k proposed and NLC signed an agreement to that, now they added 2k.

@bigwig_austin

You no put "urgent" for the 2k

Governors reject N60,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that governors of the 36 states of the federation have disagreed with the federal governor over N60,000 minimum wage proposal

The state governors rejected the N60,000 minimum wage proposal, stating that it is not sustainable.

They argued that state governments would be forced to spend their FAAC allocations on just paying salaries.

