BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmakers Propose Six year Single Term for President, Governor, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - 35 house of representatives members are advocating an amendment to the 1999 constitution for a single term of six years for the president and governor.
As reported by The Cable, the legislators, under the auspices of reformed-minded lawmakers, are also advocating a review of the constitution to provide for the conduct of all elections, from the local government to the presidency in one day.
This, they said, will save costs for the nation and reduce the expenditure of conducting the elections, while removing undue influence in the outcome of the elections.
The lawmakers addressed a press conference on Monday, June 10, at the national assembly, The Nation noted.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.