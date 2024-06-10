Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - 35 house of representatives members are advocating an amendment to the 1999 constitution for a single term of six years for the president and governor.

As reported by The Cable, the legislators, under the auspices of reformed-minded lawmakers, are also advocating a review of the constitution to provide for the conduct of all elections, from the local government to the presidency in one day.

A little over 30 members of the house of representatives are proposing a single term of six years for the office of the president.

Source: Original

This, they said, will save costs for the nation and reduce the expenditure of conducting the elections, while removing undue influence in the outcome of the elections.

The lawmakers addressed a press conference on Monday, June 10, at the national assembly, The Nation noted.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng