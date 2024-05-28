A coalition of civil society organizations have urged the EFCC to conduct a fair and impartial investigation on former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello

The coalition also called for international community intervention and emphasized the need to uphold the rule of law

The coalition expressed optimism that patience and dedication would lead to the revelation of truth and the delivery of justice

FCT, Abuja-A coalition of civil society organizations and Kogi youths, under the Kogi Youth Renaissance Movement (KYRM), has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a fair and impartial investigation without resorting to media trials and propaganda.

Additionally, they called on international communities to promptly intervene in the case against the former governor of Kogi State.

EFCC urged to grant fair hearing to Yahaya Bello Photo credit: Ola Olukeyede, Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

The call was made by Ayanwale Idris, the convener of the Coalition, and Dr. Ben Uguche, National Coordinator of KYRM, at a press on Saturday, May 25, in Abuja.

As reported by Sun, the groups stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting the legal process.

Justice system must be allowed

They called on all parties to let the justice system take its course without actions that could compromise its integrity, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The coalition expressed optimism that with patience and dedication, the truth would emerge, and justice would be served.

Tribunal upholds Ododo as Kogi governor

In another report, the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, convening in Abuja, confirmed the governorship candidate of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo as the legitimate winner of the gubernatorial election held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Legit.ng reported that the three-member panel, led by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, dismissed the petition filed by Murtala Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, on Monday, May 27.

