Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP flagbearer in the 2023 election, has landed into fresh trouble as the EFCC opened a case file against him

The anti-graft agency has launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of N2.5bn campaign funds in NNPP during the 2023 elections

The NNPP secretary, Comrade Oginni Sunday, confirmed the development to journalists and shared further details

The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has accused its flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and his teams (party top officials) of allegedly mismanaging campaign funds.

Kwankwaso has been dragged to the EFCC over N2.5bn fraud. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, The Economic and Financial Crime Commission

EFCC grilled Kwankwaso, his team over alleged fraud

The party has subsequently dragged them to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

As reported by The Punch, Kwakwanso was invited and had been grilled by the EFCC interrogators over alleged N2.5bn pension fraud.

A petition to that effect signed by the national secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, is titled: “Petition against Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso and his team over mismanagement and embezzlement of NNPP funds.”

On Friday May 31, Vanguard reported that the anti-graft agency has also invited the national secretary of the party, Comrade Oginni to substantiate the allegations of the fraud levelled against Kwankwaso and his private secretary, Mrs Folashade Aliu, who is fingered in Kwankwaso’s alleged misappropriation of party funds with campaign and donations secret account.

The sources made it clear that Oginni’s petition also allegedly indicted the signatories to a bank account of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, which includes Prof. Rufai Alkali, Abba Kawu, and Dipo Olayokun.

As reported by Daily Independent, Oginni, confirmed the development and noted that he was a guest at the EFCC's headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, May 22, to make statements and clarifications on the petition.

Oginni stated thus:

“Truly, I was invited by the EFCC. I honoured the invitation and I was satisfied with the professionalism of EFCC officers. I answered questions related to the petition I signed on behalf of NNPP without any harassment or intimidation.

“They want to be sure that the allegations are true and without any ill motives. We are very sure that Nigeria is in a very safe stance with these crops of EFCC officers who are ready to get rid of corruption at Nigeria high places without sacred cows.”

